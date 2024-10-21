Brokerages Set APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Target Price at $43.86

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APG. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.55. APi Group has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $39.98.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $4,954,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,678,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,570,070.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis Lambert sold 6,333 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $205,505.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $262,845. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 340,358 shares of company stock worth $11,653,157. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in APi Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,790,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,059 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in APi Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,992,000 after purchasing an additional 324,000 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in APi Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in APi Group by 192.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 53,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 35,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in APi Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

