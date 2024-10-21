British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Management LLC

Sterling Investment Management LLC decreased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in British American Tobacco by 3.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 57,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 16.5% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 2.5 %

British American Tobacco stock opened at $34.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.35. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

