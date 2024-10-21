Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 158569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.47 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Presima Securities ULC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 245,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 128,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 27,194 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

