Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,827 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises about 1.2% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned about 0.07% of Equinix worth $59,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,319,917,000 after acquiring an additional 238,815 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,606,000 after buying an additional 238,883 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Equinix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,391,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,504,000 after buying an additional 47,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Equinix by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,293,000 after buying an additional 19,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 13.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 943,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,332,000 after acquiring an additional 112,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. HSBC raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $914.36.

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock traded down $11.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $883.71. 102,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,454. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $855.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $797.63. The company has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a PE ratio of 89.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.80 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

