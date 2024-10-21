Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Makes New Investment in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in TPG by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,860,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,581,000 after purchasing an additional 336,665 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,016,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $935,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TPG by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,799 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TPG from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TPG from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TPG from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of TPG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.46. 528,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,979. TPG Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.62 and a 52 week high of $67.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $744.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.34 million. TPG had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 24.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -479.99%.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

