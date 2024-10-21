Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Grows Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,866 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned about 0.21% of Core & Main worth $18,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Core & Main by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 225,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after acquiring an additional 41,229 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,731,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Core & Main by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 836,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,873,000 after buying an additional 315,411 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Core & Main by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 101,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 24,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Core & Main by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 273,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after buying an additional 215,472 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Core & Main from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Core & Main from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Core & Main from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

CNM traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.21. The company had a trading volume of 521,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,906. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.83. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.13 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.13). Core & Main had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

