Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $40,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.24 on Monday, reaching $195.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,441,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,117. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.66. The company has a market cap of $178.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.28%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

