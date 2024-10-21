Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Booking by 20.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $537,000. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at $6,897,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Booking by 41.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BKNG traded down $7.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $4,343.39. 26,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,140. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,733.04 and a twelve month high of $4,394.95. The stock has a market cap of $147.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,980.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,823.98.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $37.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BKNG. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on Booking in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,130.18.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

