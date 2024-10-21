BNB Hits Market Capitalization of $87.38 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 21st. BNB has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion and $1.92 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $598.78 or 0.00888001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,931,440 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,931,496.6605827. The last known price of BNB is 605.4431137 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2264 active market(s) with $1,667,437,829.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.