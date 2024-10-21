Bluesphere Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,745 shares during the quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 17,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,608,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,249,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $254.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.62. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

