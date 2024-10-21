Bluesphere Advisors LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $192.09. 540,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.75. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $193.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

