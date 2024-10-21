Bluesphere Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.9% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,628. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $201.85. The stock has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.29 and its 200 day moving average is $186.70.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

