Block (NYSE:SQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $88.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Block from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.79.

Block stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.61. 251,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,056,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.49. Block has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.12.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Block will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,715,608.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,715,608.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha bought 434,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 434,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,007.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,932. 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Block during the first quarter worth about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $44,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

