BKV (NYSE:BKV) Now Covered by Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.17% from the stock’s previous close.

BKV has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of BKV in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on BKV in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BKV in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on BKV in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of BKV in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Get BKV alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKV

BKV Price Performance

Insider Transactions at BKV

Shares of BKV opened at $18.57 on Monday. BKV has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $18.88.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Kalnin purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,483,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,694,972. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BKV news, CFO John T. Jimenez acquired 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $297,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,932. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Kalnin bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,483,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,694,972. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $393,300.

About BKV

(Get Free Report)

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BKV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.