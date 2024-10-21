BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Raised to $132.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $85.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BioNTech from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised BioNTech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on BioNTech from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.54.

Shares of BNTX traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.02. 92,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.42 and a beta of 0.24. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $76.53 and a 52-week high of $131.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.20.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in BioNTech by 47.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 7.2% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

