Berry Wealth Group LP Takes $239,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Berry Wealth Group LP purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in Unilever by 15.2% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth $3,312,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 20.0% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

UL stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.33. The company had a trading volume of 441,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,612. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.80. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UL. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

