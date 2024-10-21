Berry Wealth Group LP Purchases New Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Berry Wealth Group LP acquired a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,156,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Old Republic International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,542,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,073,000 after buying an additional 532,251 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,641,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,186,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,838,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,804,000 after acquiring an additional 231,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Old Republic International Price Performance

NYSE:ORI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.21. 174,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,791. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.