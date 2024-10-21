Berry Wealth Group LP Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE GS traded down $8.70 on Monday, reaching $519.80. The company had a trading volume of 696,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $540.51. The stock has a market cap of $167.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $498.15 and its 200-day moving average is $469.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,435.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

