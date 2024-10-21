Benin Management CORP Sells 1,400 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Benin Management CORP lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 561,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 222,483 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 25,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,433 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

Shares of F traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $11.02. 8,947,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,036,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

