Benin Management CORP Purchases 955 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Benin Management CORP increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,327 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Walmart by 68.3% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,999,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.5% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 351.1% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 5.3% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,901 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.08. 1,489,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,057,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $81.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. TD Cowen increased their price target on Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.96.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

