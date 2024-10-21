Benin Management CORP Invests $200,000 in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Benin Management CORP acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,926,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,117,000 after acquiring an additional 54,841 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,237,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,678,000 after acquiring an additional 95,780 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,522,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,575 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,086,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,640,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,096,000 after purchasing an additional 301,935 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens set a $58.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.85.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,366.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,366.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $245,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,853.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:WBS traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.72. 281,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,333. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $36.36 and a one year high of $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $647.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Articles

