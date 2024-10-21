Bellecapital International Ltd. Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bellecapital International Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BNP Paribas raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of Visa stock traded down $3.29 on Monday, reaching $287.33. 1,237,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,088,819. The firm has a market cap of $525.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.03 and a 1-year high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.88.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.