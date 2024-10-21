Bellecapital International Ltd. Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bellecapital International Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BNP Paribas raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded down $3.29 on Monday, reaching $287.33. 1,237,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,088,819. The firm has a market cap of $525.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.03 and a 1-year high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.88.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.