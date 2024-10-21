Bellecapital International Ltd. Purchases Shares of 13,356 CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLSK. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in CleanSpark by 470.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 36.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the second quarter worth $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CleanSpark

In other CleanSpark news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $205,331.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,342. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,272 shares of company stock worth $256,874. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Price Performance

Shares of CleanSpark stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 18,413,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,868,975. CleanSpark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $104.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLSK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

