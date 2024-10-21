Bellecapital International Ltd. Purchases 131 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.3% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 14,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 198,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,855,000 after purchasing an additional 18,636 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 31.1% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total value of $2,479,748.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,899,862.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 19,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total transaction of $5,253,553.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,464,384.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total value of $2,479,748.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,899,862.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $289.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,969. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.99. The company has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.83.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

