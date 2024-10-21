Bellecapital International Ltd. Invests $211,000 in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 865 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,029,244,000 after acquiring an additional 324,540 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Workday by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,998,000 after purchasing an additional 301,463 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,542,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,382,000 after buying an additional 281,207 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Workday by 79.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,302,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,637,000 after buying an additional 1,016,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Workday by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,719,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,518,000 after purchasing an additional 118,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total transaction of $738,934.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,228,745.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.01, for a total value of $13,552,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,004,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total transaction of $738,934.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,228,745.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,575 shares of company stock valued at $91,506,897 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,967. The company has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.79.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $274.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.04.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

