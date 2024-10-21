Bellecapital International Ltd. Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,902 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,612,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 58.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,194,000 after purchasing an additional 51,210 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,898,000. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 269.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.96.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,233. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $315.20. 509,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,345. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.10%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

