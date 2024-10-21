Bellecapital International Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bellecapital International Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $3,053,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,521.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,521.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,099,238. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EW. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.81.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.5 %

EW traded down $1.06 on Monday, reaching $69.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554,723. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

