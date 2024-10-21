Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires 676 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 2.6% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $2,359,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,016.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Fiserv by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 7,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 377.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 44,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Citigroup raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.92.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FI traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.16. 739,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $198.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.05 and a 200-day moving average of $161.21.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

