Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $512.62 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Beldex has a total market cap of $512.62 million and approximately $11.91 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0767 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,705.98 or 0.03965997 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00041361 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00011902 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,928,557,461 coins and its circulating supply is 6,680,857,467 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

