Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as €36.14 ($39.28) and last traded at €36.22 ($39.37), with a volume of 265471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €36.50 ($39.67).

Bechtle Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €42.25.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates through two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT, and training services for IT operation.

