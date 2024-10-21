Barden Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,909 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 2.7% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $621,179,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $663,745,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its stake in Adobe by 81.1% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $648,712,000 after buying an additional 575,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 55,496.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 572,645 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $318,127,000 after acquiring an additional 571,615 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,608 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,391. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $494.90 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $219.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

