Barclays Cuts Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Price Target to $65.00

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

Get Evergy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EVRG

Evergy Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE EVRG opened at $61.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Evergy has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $62.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,463.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,545.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 12.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 16.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.