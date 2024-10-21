Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) PT Lowered to $46.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 20,933.3% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 423.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.
