Bank of America Raises Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $265.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Bank of America from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 price objective on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.47.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $236.56. The company had a trading volume of 510,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,208. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $146.36 and a twelve month high of $240.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.42.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,933. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

