Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) PT Raised to $104.00 at Piper Sandler

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BFC opened at $94.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.18. The company has a market cap of $955.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.30. Bank First has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $96.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $58.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.60 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 32.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Bank First will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is 23.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank First by 65,700.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Bank First by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Bank First in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bank First in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

