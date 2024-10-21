BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of BancFirst stock traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $114.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,790. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.88 and a 200 day moving average of $95.44. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $79.99 and a twelve month high of $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $153.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.75 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 23.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BancFirst news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $102,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BancFirst news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $102,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt sold 1,391 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $146,068.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 215,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,579,670.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,564 shares of company stock worth $6,726,017 in the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in BancFirst by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 557.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 56.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

