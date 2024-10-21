Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes comprises about 2.4% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.2 %

Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.47. 1,684,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,199,863. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average is $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,571,855. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.