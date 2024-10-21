B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 38.59% from the company’s current price.

BTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. CIBC set a C$3.30 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.93.

BTO stock traded down C$0.06 on Monday, hitting C$4.69. 1,888,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,150. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.18 and a 1-year high of C$4.84. The stock has a market cap of C$6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of C$673.95 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.5484293 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ninette Krohnert sold 16,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total transaction of C$66,479.25. In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Ninette Krohnert sold 16,175 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total transaction of C$66,479.25. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,449 shares of company stock worth $384,111. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

