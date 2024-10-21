Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) versus Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJTWW) Head to Head Review

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJTWW – Get Free Report) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Trump Media & Technology Group and Autohome, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trump Media & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Autohome 0 2 0 1 2.67

Autohome has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.64%. Given Autohome’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Autohome is more favorable than Trump Media & Technology Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trump Media & Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Autohome 25.81% 8.19% 6.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trump Media & Technology Group and Autohome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Trump Media & Technology Group and Autohome”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trump Media & Technology Group $4.13 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Autohome $7.30 billion 0.52 $286.40 million $2.11 14.21

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than Trump Media & Technology Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.1% of Autohome shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Autohome beats Trump Media & Technology Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services. The company offers Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform; and online bidding platform for used automobiles, as well as collects commissions for facilitating transactions of auto-financing and insurance products on its platform. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

