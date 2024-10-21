Asset Planning Corporation Takes $208,000 Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Asset Planning Corporation acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 397,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,024,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 207,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 116,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 89,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 63,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter.

CATH stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,663. The company has a market capitalization of $920.10 million, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.43. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12 month low of $49.89 and a 12 month high of $70.74.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

