Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Shares Up 18.9% – Here’s What Happened

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) shares were up 18.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 686,393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 913,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AOT. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Raymond James downgraded Ascot Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.15 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Desjardins raised shares of Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$0.85 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm has a market cap of C$158.94 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.52.

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

