Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Raised to $160.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.91% from the stock’s current price.
ASND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.23.
Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,374,000 after buying an additional 336,976 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,461.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,849,000 after buying an additional 234,446 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,341,000 after buying an additional 229,995 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 65.0% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 307,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,879,000 after buying an additional 120,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 227,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,062,000 after purchasing an additional 115,092 shares during the period.
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.
