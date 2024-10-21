Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Here’s Why

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.83 and last traded at $19.83. Approximately 179,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,216,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.91. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.80). The business’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

