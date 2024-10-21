Arlington Partners LLC Purchases 2,027 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.8% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $6.21 on Monday, hitting $408.79. 826,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,740. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market cap of $405.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $385.10 and its 200 day moving average is $358.49.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.69.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

