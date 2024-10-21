Arlington Partners LLC Acquires 1,165 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,534 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth about $212,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 30.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its stake in SAP by 17.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.
SAP Stock Performance
SAP stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.65. The company had a trading volume of 415,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,342. The company has a market cap of $280.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $130.08 and a twelve month high of $232.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Argus upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.17.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SAP
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SAP
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.