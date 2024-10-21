Arlington Partners LLC Acquires 1,165 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,534 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth about $212,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 30.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its stake in SAP by 17.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

SAP stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.65. The company had a trading volume of 415,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,342. The company has a market cap of $280.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $130.08 and a twelve month high of $232.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.50.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Argus upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.17.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

