ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Singular Research raised ARC Document Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

ARC Document Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ARC stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. ARC Document Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $147.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $75.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.60 million. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Research analysts forecast that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARC Document Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARC. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 400,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 224,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,975 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 32,487 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,858,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 48,245 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 218,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 83,708 shares during the period. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

