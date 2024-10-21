Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $722.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.96.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $150,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,473.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9,687.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after acquiring an additional 845,223 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,501,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 245.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 35,295 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter worth about $2,620,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 22,592 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

