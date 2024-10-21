Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Amgen by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 5,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.55.

Amgen stock traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $317.59. 680,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.70 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

