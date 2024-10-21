Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 87,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $228,000.

Shares of AMLP traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.78. 1,147,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,014. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.04. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $49.44.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

