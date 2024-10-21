AIFG Consultants Ltd. Takes $454,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

AIFG Consultants Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XMMO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 139.8% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $352,000.

NYSEARCA:XMMO traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.55. The company had a trading volume of 81,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.24. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $74.39 and a 12-month high of $125.38.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

